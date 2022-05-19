Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 171,721 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 768.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 884,995 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.