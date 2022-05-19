Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 19,929 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABB. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ABB by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

ABB stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

