Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $38,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 281,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,743,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on HI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hillenbrand Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.