Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,618,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after buying an additional 138,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.79 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on A shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

