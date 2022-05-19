Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $610,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,509,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in DocuSign by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -207.89 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

