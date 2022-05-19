Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $9,416,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Shares of PSTG opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

