Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $299,064,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $247,393,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

