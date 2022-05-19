Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after buying an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,107,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 143.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,571,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,496 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

