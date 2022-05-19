Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 190,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after buying an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

