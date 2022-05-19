Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases Shares of 3,993 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 321.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 236,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.