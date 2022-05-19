Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.89. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

