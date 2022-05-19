Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.79.
Shares of Doximity stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Doximity by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
