Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doximity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Doximity by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

