Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Guggenheim

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.79.

DOCS stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.93. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

