Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Guggenheim

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.79.
DOCS stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.93. Doximity has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99.
In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last quarter.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.