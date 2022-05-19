Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s previous close.

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

