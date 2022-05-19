E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

EINC has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$27.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on E Automotive to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get E Automotive alerts:

EINC traded up C$0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.99. 130,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. E Automotive has a 1 year low of C$8.01 and a 1 year high of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.61.

E Automotive Inc provides digital auction and retailing platform for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates its platforms under the EDealer and EBlock brands. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.