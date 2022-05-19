Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 37,203 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,478,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $221,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 710,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 228,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 438,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 49,224 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,197,396. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.