Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Keysight Technologies worth $148,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8,485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $137.10. 1,163,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,570. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.