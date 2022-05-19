Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $167,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.65. The company had a trading volume of 452,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,351. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.73 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

