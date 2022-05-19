Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $138.51 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $138,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.41.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $4.60 on Thursday, reaching $64.74. 2,087,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.