Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $150.01 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $150,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

