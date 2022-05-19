Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,196 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,043,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.52% of IAA worth $103,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 777.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,992. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,000 shares of company stock worth $3,025,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

