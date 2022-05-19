Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,159,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265,102 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Marvell Technology worth $188,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,723,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.