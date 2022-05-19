Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,406 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $172,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $238.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,585. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

