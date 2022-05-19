Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.21

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 6212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

