Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NKE stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.79. 144,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,717. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average is $145.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

