Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

NYSE SAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 322,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,377,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Banco Santander Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.