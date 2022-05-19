Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

SPHQ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,271. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

