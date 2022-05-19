EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 1,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,471. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

