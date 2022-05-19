East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
