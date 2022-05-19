East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

EWBC traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.65. 12,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.