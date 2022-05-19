Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $37,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.08. 2,991,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.92.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

