Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
