Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.04.

ECVT stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 815,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 437,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

