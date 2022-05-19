Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 2,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

