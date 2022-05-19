eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $41,596.88 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $41,596.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

EFTR stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

