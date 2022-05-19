eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Major Shareholder Sells $41,596.88 in Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $41,596.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
EFTR stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $40.42.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on EFTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics (Get Rating)
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
