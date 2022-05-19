Einsteinium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,282.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $6,282.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 89.5% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00238588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001981 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005873 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,572,874 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

