Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth $484,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.