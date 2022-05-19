Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.25. 289,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,561. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.