Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $60.99 million and $107,876.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,919,948,453 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

