Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Down 1%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 162.50 to SEK 150 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from SEK 86 to SEK 73.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embracer Group AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, and mobile games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, among others.

