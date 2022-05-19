Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Emera in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.06.

Get Emera alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.54.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$63.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.87. Emera has a 52-week low of C$55.90 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The firm has a market cap of C$16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.05%.

Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.