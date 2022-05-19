Emercoin (EMC) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $9,055.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00035315 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,283,615 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

