Eminer Price Up 106.3% Over Last Week (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Eminer has a market cap of $3.09 million and $2.76 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eminer has traded up 106.3% against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

