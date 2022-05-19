Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

