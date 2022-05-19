Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.47. 2,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

