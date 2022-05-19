Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of DAVA traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 152,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,048. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.12. Endava has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $64,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Endava by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 198.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

