Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) vs. American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Head to Head Review

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A American Electric Power $16.80 billion 3.05 $2.49 billion $5.23 19.10

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% American Electric Power 15.34% 10.65% 2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power 0 1 7 0 2.88

American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $104.70, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given American Electric Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Enel Generación Chile on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

