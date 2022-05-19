Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on EFOI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
EFOI opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
