Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$9.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from C$13.50 to C$14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

TSE:EFR traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,458. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of C$5.55 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 603.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.37.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$2.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$67,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

