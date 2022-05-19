Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 406.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,357,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ET. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

