Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target Raised to €15.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.50 ($16.15) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.75) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Engie from €17.00 ($17.71) to €17.50 ($18.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Engie has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.7631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

